WWE News: NXT Superstar Liv Morgan glows in SmackDown live event

Liv Morgan made Tampa 'Feel The Glow' with a hint of 'Irish Lass-Kicking'.

Liv Morgan may be all set to break through on the main roster

What’s the story?

NXT Superstar Liv Morgan worked a 4-on-3 Handicap Match at a SmackDown live event on August 12th.

Morgan, who is still a part of the NXT Women’s Division, teamed up with Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi and took on the team of Natalya, Carmella, Tamina and Lana.

Morgan, Lynch and Naomi walked away with the win at the blue brand’s live event that went down in Tampa, Florida.

The #GLOWFire is strong tonight at #WWETampa with a little help from @wwenxt's @yaonlylivvonce. A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 12, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

In case you didn’t know…

Liv Morgan, whose real name is Gionna Jene Daddio, has performed for WWE’s NXT brand since 2014.

The 23-year-old prospect from New Jersey is a former competitive cheerleader and has been involved in backyard wrestling since her childhood.

The heart of the matter

Liv Morgan is widely regarded by most professional wrestling pundits as a blue chip prospect, being groomed to ascend to superstardom inside the squared circle. Morgan is perhaps best known to the casual professional wrestling fan for her social media posts with real-life partner and popular RAW Superstar, Enzo Amore.

As of the time of writing this, the WWE has not officially revealed whether Morgan has been promoted from NXT to the main roster.

Regardless, the young wrestler was involved in a winning performance alongside Becky Lynch and Naomi against Natalya, Carmella, Tamina and Lana at a recent SmackDown live event.

What’s next?

Liv Morgan is likely to be promoted to the WWE main roster, on the SmackDown Live brand, very soon.

Author’s take

Liv Morgan is without a doubt one of the liveliest prospects the WWE has currently.

In my opinion, the SmackDown Women’s Division is in dire need of an enthralling storyline, and Morgan could be the one who can inject some much-needed life into the blue brand’s bland feuds.