WWE News: NXT Superstar makes her RAW debut against Charlotte Flair

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019 IST SHARE

Chelsea Green made her RAW debut tonight against Charlotte Flair

WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green made her debut on tonight's pre-taped episode of RAW that emanated from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa in a match against Charlotte Flair.

Although she lost the match, Chelsea put on a valiant effort against the 10-time Women's Champion.

Chelsea Green vs. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte had the momentum from the get-go in their match but Chelsea tried to rally back with some of her strikes. She almost put away Charlotte with a basement dropkick but managed only a two-count.

In the end, Charlotte made Chelsea tap-out to her Figure Eight Leglock following a big boot.

Chelsea Green's fiance, fellow RAW Superstar Zack Ryder took to Twitter to post a picture of them together and wrote that he was beyond proud of her even though they both lost on RAW. Ryder lost to Drew McIntyre early on in the show.

Beyond proud of this woman...even though we both lost on #Raw tonight 🤪...I LOVE YOU @ImChelseaGreen! pic.twitter.com/REJIHBIhCv — Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) December 24, 2019

Chelsea also posted about her RAW debut on her own Twitter account.

It is worth noting that this is not Chelsea's first appearance on the flagship show of the company. Back in 2014, she was introduced by Stephanie McMahon as Megan Miller, Daniel Bryan's physical therapist.

Advertisement

Miller was part of a storyline where Stephanie used her to make her confess that she had an affair with Bryan. This was all a ruse by McMahon as a means of getting in Bryan's wife, Brie Bella's head ahead of their match at SummerSlam 2014.