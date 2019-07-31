×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: NXT superstar officially gets the nod to use former champion's finishing move

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
207   //    31 Jul 2019, 01:08 IST

Dominik Dijakovic in action on NXT
Dominik Dijakovic in action on NXT

What's the story?

Former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Taz recently took to his official Twitter account and revealed that he reached out to NXT superstar Dominik Dijakovic and permitted the latter to use the Tazmission maneuver.

In case you didn't know...

ECW veteran Taz is highly regarded as one of the veterans of the Professional Wrestling business, and during his days as an ECW and WWF superstar, Taz established his Tazmission and his classic suplexes as two of his most iconic moves.

Similarly like Taz, current NXT superstar Dominik Dijakovic is one of the most athletic superstars' on the WWE roster today despite him being over 6 ft tall. Dijakovic made his WWE debut in 2017, and following WrestleMania 35, the former ROH superstar was set for a feud against NXT North American Champion, The Velveteen Dream. However, Dijakovic was eventually sidelined due to a torn meniscus, as WWE nixed the feud entirely between Dream and Dijakovic.

Dijakovic would be out till late July and made his return at an NXT live event.

The heart of the matter

NXT sensation Dominik Dijakovic sent a tweet to Taz on Monday, asking the former ECW Champion if he could use his old submission finisher, the Tazmission. Despite Dijakovic deleting the tweet, Taz decided to respond to the NXT star by stating that the former should have taken their discussion “private” and not ask it on a public forum.

In another recent tweet, Taz officially gave the nod to Dijakovic, as he approved him of using the Tazmission as his new submission manoeuvre. Taz even praised the NXT superstar by labelling him as a talented guy who has a bright future ahead of him. This is what the former ECW World Champion stated in his latest tweet:

What's next?

Dominik Dijakovic is currently considered as one of NXT's best superstars. The former ROH star has been putting on classic matches against Keith Lee in recent times, and with Taz's approval, Dijakovic definitely has a bright future ahead of him.

Tags:
WWE NXT
Advertisement
WWE Rumors: The real reason why NXT might move to FS1 revealed, when talks began, more
RELATED STORY
WWE News: 2 more SmackDown stars officially back on NXT?
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Triple H open to top NXT Superstar pursuing his MMA aspirations
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE changes names of two NXT Superstars
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Two more Superstars leave as real-life couple released by company
RELATED STORY
WWE News: NXT Superstar hit by a drunk driver
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 NXT superstars who could be called up to the main roster after WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT- 5 Points to note: Masked man attacks Matt Riddle, Superstar gets a new name
RELATED STORY
6 Former NXT World champions who succeeded on the main roster
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Johnny Gargano hates being asked about main roster, calls NXT the main roster
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us