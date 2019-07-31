WWE News: NXT superstar officially gets the nod to use former champion's finishing move

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 207 // 31 Jul 2019, 01:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Dominik Dijakovic in action on NXT

What's the story?

Former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Taz recently took to his official Twitter account and revealed that he reached out to NXT superstar Dominik Dijakovic and permitted the latter to use the Tazmission maneuver.

In case you didn't know...

ECW veteran Taz is highly regarded as one of the veterans of the Professional Wrestling business, and during his days as an ECW and WWF superstar, Taz established his Tazmission and his classic suplexes as two of his most iconic moves.

Similarly like Taz, current NXT superstar Dominik Dijakovic is one of the most athletic superstars' on the WWE roster today despite him being over 6 ft tall. Dijakovic made his WWE debut in 2017, and following WrestleMania 35, the former ROH superstar was set for a feud against NXT North American Champion, The Velveteen Dream. However, Dijakovic was eventually sidelined due to a torn meniscus, as WWE nixed the feud entirely between Dream and Dijakovic.

Dijakovic would be out till late July and made his return at an NXT live event.

The heart of the matter

NXT sensation Dominik Dijakovic sent a tweet to Taz on Monday, asking the former ECW Champion if he could use his old submission finisher, the Tazmission. Despite Dijakovic deleting the tweet, Taz decided to respond to the NXT star by stating that the former should have taken their discussion “private” and not ask it on a public forum.

In another recent tweet, Taz officially gave the nod to Dijakovic, as he approved him of using the Tazmission as his new submission manoeuvre. Taz even praised the NXT superstar by labelling him as a talented guy who has a bright future ahead of him. This is what the former ECW World Champion stated in his latest tweet:

Just to wrap up yesterday topic. I DID reach out to @DijakovicWWE via DM and we communicated several times privately yesterday...I DID give him the nod with him using the Tazmission. He is a talented guy with a bright future, best of luck to him! — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) July 30, 2019

What's next?

Dominik Dijakovic is currently considered as one of NXT's best superstars. The former ROH star has been putting on classic matches against Keith Lee in recent times, and with Taz's approval, Dijakovic definitely has a bright future ahead of him.