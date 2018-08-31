WWE News: NXT Superstar to compete at EVOLVE Wrestling shows

EVOLVE will host Dream for two shows in September.

What's the story?

NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream will compete at two upcoming EVOLVE Wrestling show next month.

In case you didn't know...

EVOLVE Wrestling was founded in 2010, by former Ring of Honor booker Gabe Sapolsky.

In 2015, the company agreed upon a working partnership with WWE, allowing the company to scout talent from their show, and bring them into NXT, before moving them to the main roster.

In 2016, WWE COO Triple H and NXT General Manager William Regal attended EVOLVE Wrestling events, and the company was allowed to host shows during WrestleMania weekend in the run-up to WrestleMania 32.

Velveteen Dream debuted in WWE in 2015, under his real name Patrick Clark, as a competitor on the sixth season of Tough Enough. Despite being a fan favorite, he was eliminated 5th in the competition.

In 2017, Clark debuted as Velveteen Dream, a flamboyant character with several nods to musical legend Prince.

Since debuting, Dream has feuded with Aleister Black, and had a 5-star match from Wrestling Observer, competing in a 6-man Ladder match for the WWE North American Championship.

The heart of the matter

The news was broken by EVOLVE Wrestling's Twitter page, which said Dream would be competing at their show in Joppa, Maryland on September 7, and at their show in Queens, New York on September 8.

The company also announced that Dream's opponents will be announced at a later date, on WWE.com.

NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream will wrestle at EVOLVE on Sept. 7th in Joppa, MD and Sept. 8th in Queens, NY. His opponents will be announced soon at https://t.co/Qmj9BTL7XJ. Tickets available at: https://t.co/zHiIkcVF6J — EVOLVE Wrestling (@WWNEVOLVE) August 30, 2018

What's next?

Dream competing at EVOLVE Wrestling is just the latest instance of WWE stars working for independent promotions, whilst still under contract with WWE.

Dream joins the likes of WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, who has competed for shows such as PROGRESS Wrestling whilst a champion in WWE.

EVOLVE shows will take place on September 7 and September 8.

Tickets are available for the shows at wwnlive.ticketfly.com