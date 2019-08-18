WWE News: NXT Superstar to make main roster debut this week

Angel Garza was one of the standouts in the NXT Breakout Tournament

205 Live's team captains set up teams for war

On the latest episode of 205 Live, Drew Gulak managed to defeat Oney Lorcan, defending his Cruiserweight Championship once again against the Star Destroyer. However, Lorcan has two gripes against the Submission Specialist.

At SummerSlam, Lorcan lost to Gulak when hit in the throat while the referee's back was turned. This allowed Gulak to hit the Cyclone Crash. This past Tuesday, Gulak trapped Lorcan in the Gu-Lock after a back-breaking brawl. However Lorcan never tapped, opting to pass out rather than give Gulak the satisfaction of earning a real submission victory.

Due to this, Lorcan still believes he's owed a shot at Gulak's championship. So, here we are. The pair will battle one final time this Tuesday, with the Stretcher hoping to finally move beyond his psychotic rival. This time around, the two men will lead five-man teams against one another while choosing their partners over Twitter in recent days. So far, the picks have been as follows in alternating order:

Lorcan: Gentleman Jack Gallagher

Gentleman Jack Gallagher Gulak: Ariya Daivari

Ariya Daivari Lorcan: Akira Tozawa

Akira Tozawa Gulak: Mike Kanellis

Mike Kanellis Lorcan: Humberto Carrillo

Gulak counters Lorcan's pick with a member of Carrillo's family

Lorcan's third choice was the handsome luchador Humberto Carrillo. Carrillo has history with Gulak, being mentored by the champion when first debuting with the Purple Brand. Gulak decided the best way to respond was bringing in a member of his family and another spectacular luchador in Angel Garza.

the best lessons in life are learned through pain. i wonder how my student humberto will fare with family standing across the ring from him? my third pick for our #captainschallenge match this week on #205live is @angelgarzawwe — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) August 17, 2019

Lorcan was a little upset about the decision to say the least...

WHAT KINDA SCUMBAG GETS FAMILY INVOLVED YOU ARE A REAL PIECE OF WORK — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) August 17, 2019

There are two more picks left for both teams. With an out of left-field pick like Garza, one has to wonder whether Lorcan will follow suit and head down to NXT for another teammate. After all, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott was another member of the Breakout Tournament who impressed the WWE Universe and even had history with Gulak, facing him on 205 Live last month. It wouldn't be a terrible choice for Lorcan.

If not him, there are a handful of other Superstars eager for a shot at the champion. We do know though, of one man who definitely won't feature on the team. Sorry, Bugez...