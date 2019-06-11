WWE News: NXT Superstar trolls Lacey Evans following hilarious Raw botch

Lacey Evans was called out for a botch this week on Raw

What's the story?

Lacey Evans was called up to the main roster earlier this year as part of a number of NXT Call-ups earlier this year but even though she's spent a lot of time in the ring on Raw lately she has been part of many impressive botches which continued this week after Raw went off the air.

In case you didn't know...

Evans was arguably part of her best match on Raw this week when she teamed with Alexa Bliss to take on the team of Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. It was Lacey Evans who got the pin for her team when she knocked out Bayley with a Woman's Right after already taking out Becky Lynch at ringside.

Evans faces Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship in a Money in the Bank rematch at Stomping Grounds, which will be another huge test for the newcomer who has been making waves throughout WWE. Matt Riddle, on the other hand, is still down in NXT and has been throwing shade at both Brock Lesnar and Goldberg in recent weeks, but he looks to have now turned his attention to Evans.

The heart of the matter

Lacey Evans attacked Becky Lynch after Raw went off the air this week which brought out Women's Champion Bayley who had been pinned by The Sassy Southern Belle earlier in the night. Bayley delivered a shockingly Bayley to Belly where it was made clear that Evans was sandbagging her, something which a fan picked up on Twitter.

He wrote: "She must have watched WWESSD"

Matt Riddle responded to the post by pointing out that Evans must have been watching Super ShowDown as a way to once again throw shade at Goldberg since his match with Undertaker included a number of moments much like Evans delivered this week.

What's next?

Evans is showing signs of improvement in the ring and hopefully the more she is showcased on Raw the better she will become. Riddle doesn't actually seem as though he is facing any kind of punishment for his recent posts on Social Media.

Do you think Riddle has gone too far? Have your say in the comments section below...