Jeff Hardy

Three-time World Champion Jeff Hardy is one of the most successful Superstars of WWE. Apart from the world titles, Jeff has won every other title with WWE, which makes him a Grand Slam Champion as well.

Given his impressive resume, it goes without saying that a lot of young Superstars would want to face Hardy that will help them further in their careers. NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes has taken to Twitter to express his desire of facing The Charismatic Enigma in WWE.

I'm calling my shot. I want @JEFFHARDYBRAND in the @WWE — Cameron Grimes (@CGrimesWWE) April 20, 2020

Cameron Grimes in WWE

Before joining the Black and Gold brand of WWE, Grimes made a name for himself in Impact Wrestling where he was known as Trevor Lee. There, he held the X-Division Championship on three separate occasions which is WWE's equivalent of the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

It should be worth noting that Grimes was trained by Jeff and his older brother Matt Hardy so it makes all the more sense that Grimes would like to face his mentor in WWE. The Charismatic Enigma only recently returned on SmackDown and beat King Corbin after being away from WWE television for nearly a year.

On the other hand, Grimes is currently embroiled in a feud with Keith Lee for the Limitless Superstar's NXT North American title. It remains to be seen if The Technical Savage will get the opportunity to face one of his mentors in a WWE ring somewhere down the line.