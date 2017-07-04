WWE News: NXT Superstar wants to face Randy Orton & Bray Wyatt

The man formerly known as Tommy End reveals which top WWE Superstars he'd like to face.

by Jeremy Bennett News 04 Jul 2017, 05:11 IST

Aleister Black has taken the NXT Universe by storm since debuting in April

What's the story?

Wrestling Inc is reporting on a recent interview that NXT Superstar Aleister Black recently had with Card Subject To Change. In the interview, he talks about who he would love to face on the main roster.

In case you didn’t know...

Black was well-known on the indie circuit as Tommy End before his days in NXT. He made his professional wrestling debut in 2002 and has wrestled for companies such as Insane Championship Wrestling and Progress.

The heart of the matter

There are two gentlemen that Black has his sights on within the main roster – 13-time world champion, Randy Orton, and the “Eater of Worlds” Bray Wyatt. He would further explain below:

“Right now, just because I’m such a fan of him and his work it’d be Randy Orton. There’s something about him, and it’s the same with Bray Wyatt. They are two gentlemen who understand themselves and their craft so well. So I’d say one of those two.”

In addition to Orton and Wyatt, Black also took the time to thank others on the main roster such as Finn Balor, Shinsuke Nakamura, Tye Dillinger, and The Revival for making NXT what it is today. He added that it is up to himself and everyone else on the roster to keep NXT heading in the same direction.

What’s next?

After an impressive win against Kassius Ohno a couple of weeks ago, Black may earn a chance to enter NXT Championship picture for the third instalment of NXT Takeover: Brooklyn. Before that can happen, Roderick Strong gets his shot at Bobby Roode this Wednesday.

Author’s take

The dynamic of Aleister Black against either Randy Orton or Bray Wyatt would be amazing. The levels of psychology would be off the charts. Hopefully, someday we will get to witness both feuds on the main roster.