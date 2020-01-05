WWE News: NXT Superstar wants to face The Undertaker in 2020

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 05, 2020

Jan 05, 2020 IST SHARE

The Undertaker

Over the past few months, Dominik Dijakovic has established himself as one of NXT's most consistent and hardest working superstars. Currently in contention to possibly become the next No.1 contender for the NXT North American Championship, Dijakovic recently took to Twitter and revealed that his goal in 2020 is to face The Undertaker.

When did Dominik Dijakovic make his NXT debut?

Having signed with WWE in 2017, Dominik Dijakovic has competed against some of the well-renowned superstars in NXT and has had a series of amazing matches against the likes of Keith Lee and Roderick Strong on the black-and-gold brand.

After failing to win the NXT North American Championship from Strong, Dijakovic recently played a vital role in Team Ciampa's win over The Undisputed Era at last year's TakeOver: WarGames pay-per-view.

Dijakovic challenges The Undertaker

Dominik Dijakovic recently took to Twitter and revealed that his goal for 2020 is to face the legendary Undertaker, who was last seen competing in a WWE ring at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view where he teamed up with Roman Reigns in order to defeat the pairing of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

As noted, this is what Dijakovic posted on Twitter:

Will WWE book a match between Dijakovic vs The Undertaker?

As of now, it is still unknown if WWE will go ahead and book a dream match between the pair but with several main roster stars appearing on NXT recently, there could be a possibility of The Undertaker vs Dominik Dijakovic in 2020.