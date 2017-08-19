WWE News: Superstars delayed at Orlando airport ahead of NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III

The stars make post interesting social media tweets.

by Riju Dasgupta News 19 Aug 2017, 19:04 IST

This was the calm before the ensuing storm!

What's the story?

SummerSlam weekend kicks off with NXT Takeover: Brooklyn III and the hottest talent from WWE's third brand in action, inside the Barclays Center. Unfortunately, for the superstars on the roster, they had to wait for thirteen hours, as they were held up at Orlando airport. However, this did not stop them from having fun and posting updates on social media.

On the eve of #NXTTakeOver and a 13 hr delay, Superstars @JohnnyGargano, @BillieKayWWE and @WWEPeytonRoyce try and find their flight to NY! pic.twitter.com/8LrgiJKDhs — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 19, 2017

In case you didn't know...

NXT returns to Brooklyn for the third straight year in a row, kicking off SummerSlam weekend with a flourish. Bobby Roode takes on Drew McIntyre in the main event of the evening for the coveted NXT Championship. Other highlights include Asuka vs. Ember Moon for the NXT Women's Championship and The Authors of Pain vs. SAnitY for the NXT Tag Team Championships, among many other attractions. The roster had to face a massive delay ahead of their flight to New York city.

The heart of the matter

This Tweet by NXT's trainer Matt Bloom sums up the whole affair, to the fullest:

You can delay our flight, but you can't delay history. We are coming home, #NXTTakeover Brooklyn III. @WWENetwork #Homecoming — Matt Bloom (@NXTMattBloom) August 18, 2017

As exasperating as the thirteen-hour long delay must have been, we could see that the NXT superstars are primed and ready to create history. It is a big day for the men and women, and they know what's at stake on the biggest stage yet. Their social media tweets were lighthearted and they did not seem too concerned about the way things were.

What's next?

In just a few hours, SummerSlam weekend kicks in with some high-octane action from NXT. Who knows? It may just eclipse the whole show.

Author's take

NXT Takeovers are always a blast to watch from end to end. This one should be no different. Join us for live coverage tonight, as the action kicks off from the Barclays Center.

