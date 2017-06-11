WWE News: NXT Superstars engaged

NXT Superstars announce their engagement.

Bianca Blair (left) is a highly accomplished athlete, currently signed to NXT.

What’s the story?

NXT Superstars Montez Ford and Bianca Blair have announced their engagement.

Blair took to social media in order to reveal the news of her engagement to Ford, in a photograph wherein she’s seen sporting a diamond engagement ring.

A post shared by Bianca Binky Blair (@binkyinthehouse) on Jun 9, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

In case you didn’t know...

Bianca Blair boasts a long resume replete with athletic credentials outside the WWE, what with her being an All-American and All-SEC track-and-field athlete, besides being a powerlifter and CrossFit competitor.

Blair’s fiancée Montez Ford (real name - Kenneth Crawford) has served in the US Marine Corps and worked as a contractor for the US Navy before making the transition to professional wrestling.

The heart of the matter:

The 27-year old Montez Ford is perhaps best known for working with Angelo Dawkins as one-half of the Street Prophets- a tag team in NXT.

Meanwhile, Bianca Blair, much like her fiancée, performs for the WWE’s NXT brand. The NXT couple seems to have taken their relationship to the next level by announcing their engagement.

What’s next?

Fans can catch both Montez Ford and Bianca Blair on NXT. Although the real-life couple isn’t as prominently featured on the show as compared to other top stars, Ford and Blair are widely regarded as two excellent young prospects with highly-respectable athletic backgrounds.

Author’s take

First things first- Congratulations are in order for Montez Ford and Bianca Blair. Here’s wishing the couple a long and happy life together.

Now that we’ve got that out of the way, I’d like to point out a serious error in the WWE’s promotion of not only Ford, but also Blair.

In my opinion, the promotion seems to have no idea what to do with these excellent athletes who- if they choose to- can easily achieve a great amount of success outside the WWE in other sports. The executives at WWE HQ need to open their eyes and push Ford and Blair, to the mid-card scene at the very least.