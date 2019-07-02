×
WWE News: NXT Tag Team Champions arrive on Monday Night Raw

Greg Bush
ANALYST
News
364   //    02 Jul 2019, 07:08 IST

The Street Profits are now on Monday Night Raw!
The Street Profits are now on Monday Night Raw!

The Street Profits are one of the most entertaining duos on any roster, let alone NXT, where they currently rule as the NXT Tag Team Champions. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have been lighting up the Full Sail crowd for years now, with their high impact offense and their highly entertaining antics.

Ford and Dawkins managed to capture the belts in an incredible Fatal-4-Way tag team ladder match, featuring the likes of the Forgotten Sons, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch, and the Undisputed Era. Besting three of the best teams on the roster, the Profits finally achieved their dream, picking up some seriously prestigious belts in the process.

Tonight, however, they surprised the WWE Universe when they were introduced in a backstage interview by Charly Caruso. Draped in gold, the Profits revealed that they didn't want to just sit in NXT, waiting for an opportunity. Instead, they brought opportunity to Monday Night Raw.

Ford and Dawkins said that they're here to prove themselves, as they're looking for some serious competition. On a roster that features teams like the Revival, The Usos, and The Club, it seems that they've come to the right place.

Let's not forget their unfinished business with the Viking Raiders. In NXT, the Street Profits challenged Ivar and Erik to a match for the titles, only for it to end in a No Contest. The Raiders would then drop the belts, leaving this budding feud unfinished, barely even started. Could we see the current and former NXT Tag Team Champions reignite their feud on Monday nights?

Whether they have their eyes set on the Raiders or an entirely new challenge, one thing is for sure. The Street Profits have brought the swag to Raw. As far as their duties on NXT, there are quite a few teams chomping at the bit for a shot at the tag titles. If the Profits are too focused on the main roster, they may find themselves without that precious gold around their waists in the near future.

WWE Raw Street Profits The Viking Raiders Angelo Dawkins Montez Ford
