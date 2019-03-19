WWE News: NXT TakeOver: WarGames return date revealed

NXT has put on incredible WarGames matches in the past two years

What's the story?

NXT has become the brand to watch when you want incredible wrestling. Their TakeOver events usually outshine main roster PPVs, and that's been especially true for the two TakeOver: WarGames shows we've seen in the past few years. This year, it returns.

In case you didn't know...

NXT TakeOver: WarGames took place back in 2017, before Survivor Series that same weekend, featuring the Undisputed Era, SANitY, and Roderick Strong & AOP.

It was a violent whirlwind of carnage that left heaps of bodies strewn across two ring, leaving Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Bobby Fish with their hands held high. It was considered one of the best matches of the year.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames II followed the next year and did more than live up to expectations.

Now with the match down to two teams a piece, it featured the returning conquerors of the match, Undisputed Era, now with Roderick Strong, against four of the best talents on the roster. Pete Dunne, Ricochet, and War Raiders took on UE in a brutal battle that saw some of the most terrifying spots fans have seen in decades.

The WarGames matches aren't the only draw to these events. At both the 2017 and 2018 events, there were other matches on the card that were MOTY contenders.

In 2017 we saw Velveteen Dream face Aleister Black, while 2018 gave us Aleister Black & Johnny Gargano and Shayna Baszler vs Kairi Sane. The WarGames event has become an iconic event in the world of the WWE, and in 2019, we'll see it again.

The heart of the matter

The PWInsider revealed today that during the commercial break after Ronda Rousey's entrance in the Allstate Arena, WWE ran a video package showing several events and their dates for the Survivor Series week of shows, which takes place in that same arena.

SmackDown Live on FOX - Friday 11/22

WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames - Saturday 11/23

WWE Survivor Series - Sunday 11/24

Monday Night Raw - Monday 11/25

With the return of the event, one can only wonder who will be involved in the WarGames match this year.

What's next?

There are so many great talents in both NXT and NXT UK that could be thrown into that multi-man match in November.

Several groups like Gallus, The Forgotten Sons, or even the Undisputed Era for a third time, could serve as the catalyst for bringing the match back. Regardless of how we get there, it will be no surprise when TakeOver: WarGames III steals the weekend.

