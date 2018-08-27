WWE News: NXT Talent Calls Himself the Strongest WWE Superstar

Now, this is certainly a name nobody expected to see in this particular conversation

What's the story?

So many WWE superstars have revolutionized the business with their incredible feats of strength, from The Big Show to Mark Henry to Braun Strowman. But now, yet another superstar claims to be a part of this elite club.

Tyler Bate and Trent Seven recently spoke to The Mirror, and I thank Wrestling Inc. for the heads up. Bate said he likes to think of himself as the strongest superstar in WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Tyler Bate and Trent Seven call themselves Moustache Mountain, and are a popular act in NXT. In fact, they kicked off the latest TakeOver event with a fantastic match against the Undisputed ERA on SummerSlam weekend.

Tyler Bate was the first ever WWE UK Champion. He was also only one of two men to win a WWE Championship as a teenager. Bate is a proud vegan and shows impressive feats of strength for a man his size.

The heart of the matter

Recently, Bate declared that he believed that he was the strongest man in WWE right now:

I like to think I'm the strongest man in WWE. It's why I call myself the Big Strong Boi.

He went on to address comparisons between Moustache Mountain and the British Bulldogs:

Yeah it's a lot of pressure to be compared to teams like the Bulldogs and I think Moustache Mountain can really live up to that pressure.

Of course, it is impossible to compare superstars from various eras in feats of strength.

All we can agree upon is that Bate is impressive for a man of his size.

What's next?

Right now, Tyler Bate has a lot to achieve in both the NXT and NXT UK brands. Maybe one day he will be in a contest of strength with Braun Strowman. We will know for sure who's stronger, when that happens.

Do you think Bate is stronger than Mark Henry? Let us know in the comments.

