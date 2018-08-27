Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: NXT Talent Calls Himself the Strongest WWE Superstar

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
1.49K   //    27 Aug 2018, 11:00 IST

Now, this is certainly a name nobody expected to see in this conversation
Now, this is certainly a name nobody expected to see in this particular conversation

What's the story?

So many WWE superstars have revolutionized the business with their incredible feats of strength, from The Big Show to Mark Henry to Braun Strowman. But now, yet another superstar claims to be a part of this elite club.

Tyler Bate and Trent Seven recently spoke to The Mirror, and I thank Wrestling Inc. for the heads up. Bate said he likes to think of himself as the strongest superstar in WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Tyler Bate and Trent Seven call themselves Moustache Mountain, and are a popular act in NXT. In fact, they kicked off the latest TakeOver event with a fantastic match against the Undisputed ERA on SummerSlam weekend.

Tyler Bate was the first ever WWE UK Champion. He was also only one of two men to win a WWE Championship as a teenager. Bate is a proud vegan and shows impressive feats of strength for a man his size.

The heart of the matter

Recently, Bate declared that he believed that he was the strongest man in WWE right now:

I like to think I'm the strongest man in WWE. It's why I call myself the Big Strong Boi.

He went on to address comparisons between Moustache Mountain and the British Bulldogs:

Yeah it's a lot of pressure to be compared to teams like the Bulldogs and I think Moustache Mountain can really live up to that pressure.

Of course, it is impossible to compare superstars from various eras in feats of strength.

All we can agree upon is that Bate is impressive for a man of his size.

What's next?

Right now, Tyler Bate has a lot to achieve in both the NXT and NXT UK brands. Maybe one day he will be in a contest of strength with Braun Strowman. We will know for sure who's stronger, when that happens.

Do you think Bate is stronger than Mark Henry? Let us know in the comments.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE NXT Mark Henry Tyler Bate
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
Opinion: Is NXT really a Developmental territory for the...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: The Rock offers advice to top NXT Superstar 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: RAW Superstar makes surprise NXT appearance...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE releases NXT talent who was a former Mae...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Diamond Dallas Page compares top NXT superstar...
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Results, 22nd August 2018, Latest NXT Winners &...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: First ever NXT UK Women's Champion to be...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumour Mill: Details on another NXT Superstar...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Scott Hall praises NXT Superstar
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top Mexican star makes debut during recent set...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us