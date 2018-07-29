Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: NXT UK star injured at recent tapings 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
421   //    29 Jul 2018, 18:19 IST

The NXT UK tapings have started off on a sour note
What's the story?

NXT UK tapings are underway and yesterday they took place in Cambridge and it appears that Joseph Conners was injured as part of his match with Kenny Williams.

In case you didn't know...

NXT's new United Kingdom tapings were announced earlier this year as part of the second annual United Kingdom Tournament and they are finally underway. The taping in Cambridge is set to take place today as well since the company is looking to create a lengthy series on the WWE Network.

A number of names have already been signed ahead of the tapings which will include the likes of Jinny and Toni Storm this year since the original United Kingdom Tournament didn't include women, but the second one earlier this year decided to switch up the roster.

The heart of the matter

As part of the tapings in Cambridge yesterday, Joseph Conners was knocked out cold in his match with Kenny Williams, it is unknown how this happened, but the referee stopped the match and the 'X' symbol went up and reports stated that Williams looked visibly distraught throughout.

Conners remained down for around five minutes before he was able to get back to his feet and was helped to the back. It is also worth noting that he wasn't actually moving after the incident and the referee made the right call to stop the match at that time.

What's next?

This was just the first match of episode two, the tapings are set to continue tonight in Cambridge and after yesterday's show started on a somber note, hopefully, tonight's are able to go without a hitch.

Will you be tuning in to NXT UK when it airs on the WWE Network? Have your say in the comments section below...

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
