WWE News: NXT UK star injured at recent tapings

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 421 // 29 Jul 2018, 18:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The NXT UK tapings have started off on a sour note

What's the story?

NXT UK tapings are underway and yesterday they took place in Cambridge and it appears that Joseph Conners was injured as part of his match with Kenny Williams.

In case you didn't know...

NXT's new United Kingdom tapings were announced earlier this year as part of the second annual United Kingdom Tournament and they are finally underway. The taping in Cambridge is set to take place today as well since the company is looking to create a lengthy series on the WWE Network.

A number of names have already been signed ahead of the tapings which will include the likes of Jinny and Toni Storm this year since the original United Kingdom Tournament didn't include women, but the second one earlier this year decided to switch up the roster.

The heart of the matter

As part of the tapings in Cambridge yesterday, Joseph Conners was knocked out cold in his match with Kenny Williams, it is unknown how this happened, but the referee stopped the match and the 'X' symbol went up and reports stated that Williams looked visibly distraught throughout.

Joseph Conners suffered an injury that left him unconscious for five minutes during his match tonight against Kenny Williams at tonight's NXT UK tapings.



(The434) pic.twitter.com/87w2oWDhrv — ハングマン (@xRobsonHD) July 28, 2018

Conners remained down for around five minutes before he was able to get back to his feet and was helped to the back. It is also worth noting that he wasn't actually moving after the incident and the referee made the right call to stop the match at that time.

What's next?

This was just the first match of episode two, the tapings are set to continue tonight in Cambridge and after yesterday's show started on a somber note, hopefully, tonight's are able to go without a hitch.

Will you be tuning in to NXT UK when it airs on the WWE Network? Have your say in the comments section below...

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.