WWE News: NXT UK Superstar injured, facing six months on the sidelines

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 501 // 29 Apr 2019, 23:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This is a blow for NXT UK

What's the story?

NXT UK Superstar Eddie Dennis has confirmed that will be out of action for the next few months due to a pectoral injury, and has undergone surgery today.

Dennis faces six months out of action following surgery as he undergoes a lengthy rehabilitation process.

In case you didn't know...

Eddie Dennis a member of NXT UK's roster, and is one of the founders of the famous DEFEND Indy Wrestling brand - alongside fellow NXT UK Superstars Pete Dunne and Mark Andrews.

The Welshman is a former maths teacher, leaving his job to become a full-time professional wrestler having wrestled since 2008. Despite failing to win a contract with WWE in his first tryout in 2017, Dennis wrestled Sid Scala on the first NXT UK show at Plymouth Pavilions and has gone on to wrestle the likes of Dave Mastiff on NXT UK television.

Dennis is six-foot-six and was trained by Scott D'Amore, Big Dog and Tyson Dux - who appeared in WWE's Cruiserweight Classic.

The heart of the matter

NXT UK wrestler Eddie Dennis will be out of action for the approximately six months following surgery on a pectoral injury.

Dennis confirmed the injury via Twitter, stating: “Last Thursday I had my MRI results back which confirmed that my left Pectoral has torn off the humorous and surgery is required.”

Dennis had his surgery this morning and will be on the shelf for six months as he rehabilitates and gets back into ring shape.

Advertisement

INJURY UPDATE:



Last Thursday I had my MRI results back which confirmed that my left Pectoral has torn off the humorous and surgery is required.



I am having said surgery tomorrow at 11.30 with the wonderful Dr. Polyzois. Following surgery I will begin a 6 month rehab process. — Eddie Dennis (@EddieDennis1986) April 28, 2019

What's next?

We'll keep you updated on the severity of Eddie Dennis' injury, and his recovery and rehabilitation.

We, at Sportskeeda Wrestling, wish Eddie Dennis nothing but the best as he recovers from the injury, and hope to see him back on NXT UK television soon.