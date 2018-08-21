WWE News: Tournament to crown inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion announced

The first-ever NXT UK Women's Champion will be crowned this weekend

What's the story?

WWE has today confirmed that the first-ever NXT UK Women's Champion will be crowned at the NXT UK tapings this weekend in Birmingham, announcing a tournament and the eight competitors who will vie to become the inaugural champion.

In case you didn't know...

Two years ago, Triple H announced the first ever WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament, confirming that WWE was going global and that a new champion would be crowned at the event which would showcase the very best of the best when it came to UK talent, all in a WWE ring.

NXT began its journey as a global brand shortly after the North American Championship was unveiled this year, with a new NXT UK show being announced - essentially meaning there will be two integrated NXT shows running similar to "territories" with the new UK show being overseen by General Manager Johnny Saint.

My first tweet on Twitter, excited for the launch of #NXTUK and to serve as your General Manger! pic.twitter.com/rio6l6dBCp — Johnny Saint (@JohnnySaintWWE) July 9, 2018

The main Championship on NXT would be the WWE United Kingdom Championship, currently held by Pete Dunne who won the title from inaugural champion Tyler Bate - but the NXT UK Women's Championship was formally announced back in June, along with Tag Team Championships for the show.

The NXT UK Women's Championship was also confirmed to be defended at the all-women's event WWE Evolution, but no champion has yet been crowned.

The heart of the matter

WWE has today confirmed that a two-day tournament will determine the first-ever NXT UK Women’s Champion this Saturday and Sunday at the NXT UK tapings at the UK’s biggest gaming festival, Insomnia, at NEC Birmingham.

Eight competitors will vie to become the first ever NXT UK Women's Champion, stamping their authority on the brand and clinching their spot at the WWE Evolution pay-per-view - if they can hold on to the gold until then.

The eight women fighting for the title are Toni Storm, Jinny, Isla Dawn, Millie McKenzie, Nina Samuels, Dakota Kai, Rhea Ripley and Xia Brookside.

The first @NXTUK Women’s Champion will be crowned at the #NXTUK tapings this weekend in Birmingham, and tickets are available RIGHT NOW! https://t.co/W3YhaxNES9 pic.twitter.com/8Do3escRfD — NXT UK (@NXTUK) August 21, 2018

What's next?

Well, the inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion will be crowned in a matter of days. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

The events will be taped as part of the upcoming NXT UK series set to air on the WWE Network in the near future, but no announcement has been made around a date for the premiere.

