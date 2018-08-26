WWE News: NXT UK Women's Championship Title Revealed

Some of the superstars who will take place in the championship tournament.

What's the story?

After announcing a tournament to crown the NXT UK Women's Champion earlier this week, the title belt for the upcoming NXT UK Women's division has been revealed today by WWE.

In case you didn't know...

NXT UK will be the latest brand under the WWE and is scheduled to air in late 2018 or early 2019.

The brand was established in December 2016, with the announcement of a 16-man tournament to crown the inaugural WWE UK Champion, which was won by Tyler Bate.

The title has been featured on independent shows such as PROGRESS Wrestling, as well as the main NXT brand.

In June 2018, British wrestling legend Johnny Saint was announced as the General Manager of NXT UK.

It was also announced that a women's and tag team division championships would be created for NXT UK, which began filming episodes in July 2018.

Earlier this week, a tournament was announced, to take place this weekend, with the winner being crowned the first-ever NXT UK Women's Champion.

Names announced for the tournament are, Toni Storm, Jinny, Isla Dawn, Millie McKenzie, Nina Samuels, Dakota Kai, Rhea Ripley and Xia Brookside

The heart of the matter

The title features a white strap, following the pattern of the Women's championship titles on RAW and SmackDown Live.

The belt also features the same center-plated shape of many current championships, including both Women's titles, the WWE, Universal and WWE UK Championship.

It also features the NXT Logo in the center and has customizable side-plates, which will change depending on the current champion.

What's next?

Whilst no official date has been given for the launch of the WWE UK division, it is clear that WWE are putting their all into making this latest venture as successful as NXT in the U.S.

The inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion will be determined after a 2-day tournament, with the finals taking place on August 26, in Birmingham, England.

The title will also be defended by the champion, whoever she may be at the upcoming all-female pay per view, WWE Evolution.