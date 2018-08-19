WWE News: NXT Women's Championship changes hands at Takeover: Brooklyn 4

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 740 // 19 Aug 2018, 06:36 IST

Kairi Sane is the new leader of the women's locker room in NXT

Shayna Baszler has dominated the NXT Women's Division ever since she appeared as part of the Mae Young Classic, but one woman who has seemingly always had her number is Mae Young Classic winner Kairi Sane.

The Pirate Princess stepped into the ring with Baszler for their rubber match in Brooklyn, knowing that she was the only woman to have beaten Baszler in NXT, aside from Ember Moon back in Philadephia.

Sane proved in the weeks leading up to Takeover that she had the killer instinct that was needed to overcome The Queen of Spades and incredibly she was able to do it on one leg. Baszler's game plan heading into the match was to target Sane's leg and in the hopes take out her InSane Elbow, but this was a move that she still delivered twice and Baszler kicked out of the move twice.

It was the third time that Sane climbed to the top rope that the Champion was prepared and locked in the Kirafuda Clutch as she flew through the air, interestingly though, Sane took a page out of Moon's book when she was able to reverse her submission into a finisher and list her first NXT Women's Championship.

For those who are keeping track, Sane is now the only woman to have pinned Baszler twice, and the only female to have pinned her for the NXT Women's Championship. Sane was seen as the underdog heading into this match, but she managed to hold her own and now walks out as the Women's Champion and the new leader for the Women's Division.

