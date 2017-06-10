WWE News: NXT Women's Championship match stopped at live event due to excessive bleeding

The Empress of Tomorrow causes a horrific injury to a new NXT Talent

by Rohit Relan Breaking 10 Jun 2017, 01:53 IST

Asuka is undefeated in singles competition since joining NXT

What’s the news?

An NXT Women’s Championship match between the champion Asuka and Ruby Riot was brought to a halt after the latter started bleeding following a collision with the steel stairs. The aforementioned incident took place at the NXT UK Download Festival.

In case you didn’t know...

Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross are currently engaged in the NXT Women’s title scene with the current champion Asuka. The trio faced each other at NXT Takeover: Chicago for the Women’s Championship in a triple threat match. Asuka prevailed over the other two after hitting a running knee to Riot and then covering both her opponents simultaneously for a pinfall victory.

A triple threat elimination rematch is set to take place next week. Though the match has already been recorded it hasn’t been televised yet.

The NXT brand is currently touring the United Kingdom to expand its fanbase in the country.

The heart of the matter

In a match at the NXT UK Download Festival, Asuka rammed Ruby Riot into the steel stairs which resulted in Riot bleeding profusely from her forehead. The match was stopped so that Riot could receive medical attention.

In a Facebook Live chat with Kayla Braxton, Riot confirmed that the attack was indeed brutal and she had to receive 5 stitches to mend the cut on her head. She expressed disdain at Asuka’s actions and stated that she expected the Empress of Tomorrow to play fair. Riot further said that Asuka’s actions exposed her fear of losing the title and it can be used by her in future.

The following tweets shed more light on the incident and indicated that the injury was indeed pretty gruesome but it may not have had an adverse effect on Riot’s health.

Yeah. Ruby Riot took a hard stair bump n blood was pouring from her. Had to stop it but she's ok apparently. — Ryan Walton (@ryanwalton) June 9, 2017

Sending positive thoughts @RubyRiotWWE's way, that head wound looked nasty. Girl is hard as nails and has the sickest ring music! — Dane Wright (@MrDaneWright) June 9, 2017

Ruby v Asuka at Download match got cancelled. Asuka legit smashed open Ruby's head and there's blood everywhere. Ref called up for the X! — SVM PELÉ. (@SAMPELE_) June 9, 2017

What’s next?

The triple threat elimination NXT Women’s Championship Match featuring Asuka, Nikki Cross, Ruby Riot will be streamed on the WWE Network next week.

Author’s take

The referee and the surrounding staff officiating the match took a right call as delivery of entertainment should never come at the expense of a performer’s health.