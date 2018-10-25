WWE News: Odds for the Universal Title match at Crown Jewel released

Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar will battle for the vacant Universal Title at Crown Jewel

What's the story?

British bookmakers, Skybet, have released the odds for the upcoming Universal title clash between Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar, which is set to take place at next month's Crown Jewel event.

In case you didn't know...

This past Monday night on Raw, Roman Reigns was forced to relinquish his Universal title following the saddening announcement that he is fighting leukemia.

As a result of this, the planned triple-threat match at Crown Jewel, which would feature Reigns, Strowman and Lesnar, has now become a singles match between Lesnar and Strowman for the vacant belt.

The heart of the matter

The showdown between Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman is going to be an incredibly difficult one to call, especially given the fact that Roman Reigns was the heavy favorite to win the match before his departure.

The decision on who to crown as the new Universal Champion will be a key one for the WWE, as the company traditionally likes to begin building towards WrestleMania around this time of year.

Skybet also thinks the match is going to be an incredibly close one to predict, with Braun Strowman narrowly edging out Brock Lesnar as the favorite.

The odds for the encounter are as follows:

Braun Strowman: 2/5

Brock Lesnar 7/4

These are pretty tight margins for such a big encounter. For those who don't understand odds, a £100 bet on Braun Strowman would return around £116, while the same bet on Lesnar would return about £170.

These odds are likely to fluctuate as the event gets closer, and a stronger favourite will probably become clear in the next two weeks.

What's next?

WWE Crown Jewel is currently scheduled to take place on November 2nd in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, though, given recent circumstances, there is a possibility that the event may be moved to another location before then.

