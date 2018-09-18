WWE News: Odds released for Mixed Match Challenge

Liam Hoofe FOLLOW ANALYST News 406 // 18 Sep 2018, 16:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The second season of Mixed Match Challenge starts tonight

What's the story?

British bookmakers, Skybet, have released the odds for the second season of Mixed Match Challenge, which begins tonight following SmackDown.

In case you didn't know...

Mixed Match Challenge is a tournament featuring 10 inter-gender tag-teams, with the winners donating money to a charity of their choice.

The WWE held the first ever Mixed Match Challenge earlier this year, with The Miz and Asuka defeating Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode in the final.

The second tournament will feature a mix of new teams and teams from the first series, with The Miz and Asuka returning to defend their crown.

The heart of the matter

Skybet has released odds for the second season of Mixed Match Challenge, and the returning team of Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss are the favourites to win the event.

The team were one of the most popular double acts in the inaugural tournament and made it all the way to the semi-finals before being defeated by eventual winners, The Miz and Asuka.

Talking of The Miz and Asuka, the reigning champions are currently third favourites at 4/1 to win the tournament, with the team of AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair coming in at second at 7/2.

The complete odds for the tournament are as follows:

Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss (2/1)

AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair (7/2)

The Miz and Asuka (4/1)

Kevin Owens and Natalya (5/1)

Finn Balor and Bayley (6/1)

Sasha Banks and Bobby Lashley (7/1)

Rusev and Lana (7/1)

Jimmy Uso and Naomi (9/1)

R-Truth and Carmella (9/1)

Jinder Mahal and Alicia Fox (12/1)

What's next?

The new season of Mixed Match Challenge takes place live on Facebook tonight, immediately following this week's edition of SmackDown.

Two matches will take place on the opening episode of the show, with AJ Styles and Charlotte Flair taking on the husband and wife duo of Naomi and Jimmy Uso, and Natalya and Kevin Owens taking on the tournament favourites, Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.