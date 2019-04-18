WWE News: Official Hobbs & Shaw trailer starring Roman Reigns and The Rock released (video)

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 5 // 18 Apr 2019, 21:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Reigns and The Rock in action

What's the story?

After the news broke earlier this year that Roman Reigns would make his Hollywood acting debut alongside The Rock in Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, an official trailer for the movie starring The Big Dog has now been released.

In case you didn't know...

The Rock debuted in the Fast & Furious series, in the fifth installment of the franchise, in 2011 as the character Luke Hobbs - and the WWE legend has taken on a starring role ever since.

A few months ago, The Great One announced on his Instagram account that Reigns would make his acting debut in the franchise alongside him, after which Reigns spoke out on his role in the movie.

Roman Reigns has shared some behind-the-scenes photos, too - speaking about family love. Reigns filmed his part of the movie in Hawaii before his WWE return in which he delivered the incredible news that he's in remission, before making his full time comeback to the company.

Reigns was recently moved to SmackDown Live in the Superstar Shake-Up, where it looks like he'll have a huge role going forward.

The heart of the matter

The trailer for Hobbs & Shaw, starring both The Rock and Roman Reigns, has dropped today - and one of Reigns' scenes may prove to be very familiar with the WWE Universe, with The Big Dog seemingly hitting a Spear in the trailer.

Saving the world is easy, but working together is going to be a real pain in the ass. @FastFurious Presents: @HobbsAndShaw hits theaters August 2. ❤️ this tweet to be the first to see new content. #HobbsAndShaw pic.twitter.com/hsXT88Pyeh — Hobbs & Shaw (@HobbsAndShaw) April 18, 2019

Advertisement

WWE also tweeted about the trailer.

What's next?

The film is scheduled to be released in August 2019, so you can bet there'll be more trailers, snippets, photos and promotional material released featuring both The Rock and Roman Reigns before then.

Are you looking forward to the release of Hobbs & Shaw? Let us know in the comments.