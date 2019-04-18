×
WWE News: Official Hobbs & Shaw trailer starring Roman Reigns and The Rock released (video)

Gary Cassidy
FEATURED WRITER
News
5   //    18 Apr 2019, 21:34 IST

Reigns and The Rock in action
Reigns and The Rock in action

What's the story?

After the news broke earlier this year that Roman Reigns would make his Hollywood acting debut alongside The Rock in Fast & Furious spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, an official trailer for the movie starring The Big Dog has now been released.

In case you didn't know...

The Rock debuted in the Fast & Furious series, in the fifth installment of the franchise, in 2011 as the character Luke Hobbs - and the WWE legend has taken on a starring role ever since.

A few months ago, The Great One announced on his Instagram account that Reigns would make his acting debut in the franchise alongside him, after which Reigns spoke out on his role in the movie.

Roman Reigns has shared some behind-the-scenes photos, too - speaking about family love. Reigns filmed his part of the movie in Hawaii before his WWE return in which he delivered the incredible news that he's in remission, before making his full time comeback to the company.

Reigns was recently moved to SmackDown Live in the Superstar Shake-Up, where it looks like he'll have a huge role going forward.

The heart of the matter

The trailer for Hobbs & Shaw, starring both The Rock and Roman Reigns, has dropped today - and one of Reigns' scenes may prove to be very familiar with the WWE Universe, with The Big Dog seemingly hitting a Spear in the trailer.

WWE also tweeted about the trailer.

What's next?

The film is scheduled to be released in August 2019, so you can bet there'll be more trailers, snippets, photos and promotional material released featuring both The Rock and Roman Reigns before then.

Are you looking forward to the release of Hobbs & Shaw? Let us know in the comments.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown The Rock Roman Reigns
WWE News: Official trailer for Hobbs & Shaw - the movie starring The Rock and Roman Reigns released (Video)
WWE News: Roman Reigns lands another big acting role
WWE News: Roman Reigns lands huge Netflix acting role
WWE News: Roman Reigns makes Hollywood debut in Fast & Furious spinoff
WWE News: Roman Reigns confirmed for WWE's UK tour in May
5 Special WWE appearances Roman Reigns could make while undergoing treatment 
WWE News: Roman Reigns explains why he attacked Vince McMahon on SmackDown Live's Superstar Shake-up edition
WWE News: John Cena comments on Roman Reigns' struggle with leukemia 
Roman Reigns Rumors: Reason why former Universal Champion might return to WWE sooner than expected
WWE News: Kofi Kingston reacts to Roman Reigns calling SmackDown Live his yard
