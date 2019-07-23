WWE News: Oldest champion in WWE history crowned on RAW Reunion

24/7 title

What's the story?

The stacked RAW Reunion show was always bound to throw up a host of surprises and a majority of them were expected to revolve around the 24/7 title.

The booking surrounding the 24/7 Championship was predictably unpredictable in nature as many title changes took place on the night. It also led to a long-standing record being broken.

78-year-old WWE legend Pat Patterson pinned Drake Maverick to become the 24/7 champion, effectively becoming the oldest champion in WWE history.

Patterson broke the previous record that was held by The Fabulous Moolah, who won the Women's title from Ivory at No Mercy, 1999 at the age of 76.

In case you didn't know...

The much-hyped RAW Reunion episode kicked off with John Cena cutting a promo about WWE being his home. The Usos, Rikishi, The Revival and D-Von Dudley interrupted the proceedings and a tag team match was booked between Usos and The Revival with Rikishi and Dudley by ringside,

The show got better after the relatively underwhelming beginning as Drake Maverick beat R-Truth to kickstart his third reign. However, his reign didn't last for long.

The heart of the matter

Maverick was seen cautiously moving around the locker room when he got confronted by The Boogeyman. Startled by the intimidating appearance of the bug-eating veteran, Maverick dropped down to the floor.

Just when we thought Boogeyman would be the one to pin the 205 Live GM for the title, WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson showed up with a referee and pinned Maverick by merely putting his foot over Maverick to win the 24/7 strap. The Great Khali would have been proud of the style of the pinfall.

Check out videos of the segment below:

The Boogeyman just scared Drake Maverick and now Pat Patterson is the #247Champion #RAWReunion pic.twitter.com/EtK7GGTnft — Jeremy (@Jeremy1P1) July 23, 2019

What's next?

Patterson lost the title later on in the night to Gerald Brisco, who would subsequently lose it to the first women's 24/7 champion moments later, Kelly Kelly.

Expect the title to change hands a few more times until it ends up back in the possession of either Maverick or Truth before the night ends.