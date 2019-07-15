×
WWE News: Opening match of Extreme Rules 2019 revealed

Anirban
CONTRIBUTOR
News
1.12K   //    15 Jul 2019, 02:35 IST

WWE Extreme Rules
WWE Extreme Rules


What's the story?

WWE has announced which match will be opening WWE Extreme Rules tonight. There are a number of matches which could easily take the part of the opening match, as there are several exciting matches on the card tonight.

However, if there is one match that may be considered more exciting than others, it is one that involves The Dead Man himself. The Undertaker is set to return to action once more as he will team up with Roman Reigns to face the team of Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon.

In case you didn't know...

The Undertaker suddenly returned to save Roman Reigns a few weeks back when he was getting decimated by the dual team of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. He evened the odds and the match was announced for Extreme Rules.

Given that The Undertaker's last match was far from perfect with several botches in the match itself, this match has the chance to be different. The Undertaker may be old, but he can still move fast, and the presence of Roman Reigns as his partner means that he won't have to be in action continuously, enabling him to not have to carry the whole match himself.

The heart of the matter

Roman Reigns and The Undertaker will face Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in the opening match of WWE Extreme Rules. The match will be a No Holds Barred encounter, making for a brutal beginning to the show.

WWE usually puts their most exciting match, in the beginning, to fire up the crowd, which means that this match will be booked to be fast-paced and to help open the pay-per-view with a lot of energy.

What's next?

Extreme Rules is only a couple of hours away as WWE put on their last PPV before SummerSlam, the 'biggest party of the Summer'.

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 The Undertaker Roman Reigns
