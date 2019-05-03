WWE Rumors: Original Money in the Bank plans for Sasha Banks revealed

Will Sasha Banks ever return to WWE?

What's the story?

Sasha Banks and Bayley lost the women's tag team titles in surprising fashion to The Iconics at WrestleMania 35 and were reportedly involved in a backstage incident earlier in the day as well. Unfortunately for The WWE Universe, Sasha Banks hasn't been seen on WWE television since then and the company is apparently having trouble getting her back.

In case you didn't know...

Sasha Banks and Bayley were crowned the new women's tag team champions at the Elimination Chamber pay per view and were supposed to have a long run with the belts to help establish them and the newly-formed division. Of course, that didn't happen however, and Banks and Bayley were blindsided by the decision to drop the belts at WrestleMania 35.

The decision got Bayley and Banks so upset that they decided to sit on the locker room floor in protest. They were also later seen sitting in the hallway of a hotel room protesting the decision as well. Since then, Banks has taken her ball and gone home while Bayley was moved to Smackdown Live.

Interestingly enough, some reports claim that Banks and Bayley were informed at WrestleMania 35 that they would be split up in the Superstar shakeup, which could be part of the reason Banks wanted to quit the company. With that being said, WWE refused to accept Bank's resignation and sent her home ad gave her some time to think about her decision.

The heart of the matter

The original rumor was that WWE had plans to bring Sasha Banks back as a part of the women's Money in the Bank ladder match, but that ultimately didn't come to fruition. However, the big surprise is who WWE pegged as her replacement for the match, which she was supposed to win.

According to the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer newsletter, "it was reported that Banks was originally intended to be on the RAW side of the women’s money in the Bank match. The spot that was “earmarked” for Banks was eventually given to Dana Brooke."

What's next?

The Money in the bank pay per view is set to air in a few weeks and both the men and women will be battle it out to ensure they win their respective breifcases. Whether Banks somehow plays a role on the show remains to be seen. It will depend on if WWE can convince her to stay, but for now, it looks like Brooke has her spot.

With that being said and some rumors speculating that Banks was supposed to win the whole thing, one now has to wonder if that win will go to Dana Brooke. Not only would it be the huge shock that the WWE would be looking for at an event like this, it also creates a very inspiring story in the women's division as well.