WWE News: Original plans for Enzo Amore for Raw 25 and beyond

Nia Jax was set to play a bigger part in the Cruiserweight division.

What's the story?

Enzo Amore was the Cruiserweight Champion when he got fired from WWE in January and he has revealed the plans WWE had for him on Raw 25 and beyond when he appeared on the Steve Austin Show.

In case you didn't know...

Enzo Amore was scheduled to defend the Cruiserweight Championship against Cedric Alexander at Royal Rumble. He was also involved in a romantic angle with Nia Jax. She was the special guest referee in matches between Amore and Alexander during the 205 Live tour in January.

However, the angle was cut before it could really get going. Enzo Amore was sent home from the Barclays Center during the 25th Anniversary of Raw and was fired the next day, due to allegations of rape. Nia Jax went on to face and defeat Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania while Cedric Alexander participated in an won a tournament to crown the new Cruiserweight Champion.

The heart of the matter

Amore revealed on the Steve Austin Show that he was supposed to be involved in the APA's poker game at Raw 25. He also stated that he was somehow going to lose his Cruiserweight Championship to Ted Dibiase during the poker game, and face Goldust on the show. He would then get attacked by the Dudley Boyz and be put through a table. The spot was then given to Heath Slater instead.

If seeing Ted Dibiase win the Cruiserweight Championship wasn't enough, Amore also mentioned that Nia Jax would have won back the title for him. This would have furthered the storyline between the pair. He was also apparently going to be the reason for the Nia Jax vs Alexa Bliss feud, as the former Certified G said that the plan was for him to get caught cheating on Nia with Alexa and thus, setting up their feud and gaining massive heat for himself.

What's next?

After Enzo got fired, Vince McMahon gave Triple H full control of 205 Live. Since then, we have been seeing some of the best weekly action on the show and the Cruiserweight Championship means something again.

Author's take

These revelations would make one thank god that none of this happened. It would have been hard to rescue it if Ted Dibiase had won it at Raw 25.