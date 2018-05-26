From the WWE Rumor Mill: Original Plans for Johnny Gargano vs Tommaso Ciampa

The original plan would have made the match even more of a 'must see'!

The five-star thriller between Gargano and Ciampa could be re-lived

What's the story?

According to reports from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the scheduled match between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano for NXT Takeover: Chicago II was meant to be a Last Man Standing match.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, WWE rumors and all other wrestling news

In case you didn't know...

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa put on a five-star match at NXT Takeover: New Orleans, which was one of the two five-star matches to take place that night, the other being the ladder match for the NXT North American Championship.

The heart of the matter

On one of the latest episodes of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter podcast, host Dave Meltzer revealed that the scheduled Street Fight between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover: Chicago II was originally meant to be a Last Man Standing match.

Meltzer was supposedly told a few weeks in advance about the change to the stipulation for the match and he has reason to believe that the change was made due to the match scheduled between Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles.

Fans were unhappy with the change, but the company decided that it would rather have one Last Man Standing match over the weekend and the opportunity was handed to Nakamura and Styles.

Despite this turn of events, it is needless to say that the Street Fight match between Ciampa and Gargano will be nothing short of epic.

What's next?

Fans can look forward to a great weekend despite the change in stipulation when the time for Money in The Bank and NXT Takeover comes around, with a number of lucrative matches scheduled to take place, including the singles debut of Ronda Rousey.

Authors take

Both Ciampa and Gargano have consistently put on great matches in the ring ever since their arrival at NXT and while it is disappointing that the WWE Universe will not get to see the Last Man Standing match between the two, we can expect great things from their Street Fight, considering the history between them.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com