WWE News: “Outlaw” Ron Bass Passes Away at Age 68

Rest in Peace

What’s the Story?

Former WWE wrestler “The Outlaw” Ron Bass has passed away today at the age of 68. According to SLAM! Wrestling Magazine, Bass was in the hospital following an appendix burst last week and passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

In case you didn’t know...

Bass not only wrestled for the WWE during the late 1980s, but was more known for his time in the National Wrestling Alliance Territories such as Mid-Atlantic Championship Wrestling, NWA Tri-State, NWA Mid-America, and several others.

WWE fans at the time will likely remember him for his feud with Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake in 1988 when he busted open Beefcake’s head using spurs. This would result in a match at Survivor Series 1988 where Bass and The Honky Tonk Man would captain a team opposing Beefcake and The Ultimate Warrior. Their last encounter was in a hair vs. hair match on an episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Bass won several world championships over the course of his career including the NWA Pacific Northwest Heavyweight Championship, AWA Southern Heavyweight Championship, NWA Gulf Coast Championship, the NWA National Heavyweight Championship, and several others.

The heart of the matter

Though Ron Bass had a fine career, some fans may remember him for his involvement in a class-action lawsuit filed against WWE. Bass was part of a group of former wrestlers who alleged they suffered traumatic brain injuries during their time competing for WWE.

Hopefully, WWE issues a tribute of some kind in the coming days.

Impact

Bass has competed against several big names in professional wrestling including the late Dusty Rhodes, Wild Samoan Sika, and Barry Windham. He has also teamed up with wrestlers such as the late Roddy Piper, Stan Hansen, and Don Bass, who passed away last year.

Our tribute

On behalf of Sportskeeda, we send our condolences to the family of Ron Bass.