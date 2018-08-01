WWE News: Owen Hart inducted into the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 744 // 01 Aug 2018, 21:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Owen Hart has been inducted into the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame

What's the story?

This past weekend, the late-great Owen Hart and former WWE Intercontinental Champion finally received some major Hall of Fame recognition when he was inducted into the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame.

In case you didn't know...

Hailing from Calgary, Canada, former Professional Wrestler Owen Hart was arguably one of the most talented performers of all time to have stepped into the Pro Wrestling ring. Throughout his Pro Wrestling career, Owen also competed for promotions such as Stampede Wrestling, WCW, and more popularly the WWE (then known as WWF), where he was a former two-time IC Champion, four-time tag team champion, and a one-time European Champion as well.

In 1987, Hart also wrestled for top Japanese promotion New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he was a former one-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion.

The heart of the matter

Being a member of the legendary Hart Family, former WWE legend Owen Hart was inducted into the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame this past weekend in Waterloo, Iowa. Following Owen's induction, he now becomes the third member of the Hart Family to receive this recognition following his brother Bret Hart and their father Stu Hart.

Several members of The Hart Family were also in attendance for the HOF ceremony in Iowa, including the likes of Harry Smith, Diana Hart, and Bruce Hart and the entire event was organized by WWE Producer Adam Pearce.

Below are a few photos from Owen Hart's induction into the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame:

#OwenHart wasn’t only a tremendous and gifted athlete: he was also a dedicated family man. It’s fitting to have so many members of the #HartFamily with us to induct Owen into the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame. #Thesz pic.twitter.com/CihON8qCkr — Dan Gable Museum (@wrestlingmuseum) July 29, 2018

What's next?

Owen Hart's induction into the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame is certainly great news for the entire Hart Family and fans of the late great Owen Hart, as well.

Owen, however, is yet to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, because of the former's wife Martha Hart, who is apparently against Owen's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. But, there is obviously plenty of time for Martha to change her mind towards the WWE and only time will tell if we're eventually going to witness Owen Hart's induction into the WWE Hall of Fame or not.