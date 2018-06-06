WWE News: Paige set to host a female summit next week on SmackDown Live

SmackDown Live will host a summit just days before Money in the Bank

Next week's SmackDown Live could be interesting

What's the story?

Next week is the final episode of SmackDown Live before Money in the Bank and General Manager Paige is scheduled to bring all four SmackDown women face to face for the first time.

In case you didn't know...

Naomi, Lana, Becky Lynch and Charlotte are the four women who have qualified for the match on the SmackDown brand and this past week, Lynch was able to defeat Charlotte in one-on-one competition, whilst Naomi and Jimmy Uso defeated Lana and Aiden English in a mixed tag team match.

All four women haven't been in the same ring together before, even though these four women were all part of Money in the Bank last year. Naomi was the Women's Champion at the time and defended against Lana at the event, whilst Charlotte and Becky came up short when James Ellsworth invaded the match to help Carmella win the contract and make history.

The heart of the matter

While Monday Night Raw is boasting a women's fatal four-way that will see the strongest threat emerge ahead of the match, Paige has decided that she would rather have a summit with the women of SmackDown Live, which will give all of the women a chance to air their issues and has the potential to turn into a brawl.

The last summit that WWE hosted saw The Shield end the night on the same page after a number of issues, but it's highly unlikely that these four women will be able to find common ground ahead of the biggest match of their careers.

What's next?

This summit will take place on the final SmackDown Live ahead of Money in the Bank and it will be interesting to see what part Paige plays in the summit as a whole.

Should SmackDown Live have scheduled a fatal four-way match between their four female stars as well or is a summit the best option? Have your say in the comments section below!