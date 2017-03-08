WWE News: Apollo Crews and Mojo Rawley to participate in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Mojo Rawley and Apollo Crews name themselves as participants in the battle royal.

This year’s edition of the Battle Royal needs to feel bigger than ever before

What’s the story?

On last night’s Smackdown, Mojo Rawley and Apollo Crews announced their participation in the fourth Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33.

In case you didn’t know…

Ever since WrestleMania 30 in 2014, Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal has been a regular fixture at the Showcase of the Immortals. Last year, the number of participants was reduced from 30 to 20.

Cesaro won the first Andre the Giant Memorial trophy in 2014, while Big Show and Baron Corbin won the second and third editions, respectively.

The heart of the matter

On last night’s Smackdown Live, Mojo Rawley was speaking in a backstage interview. He said that he wanted to follow in the footsteps of, fellow Hype Bro, Zack Ryder, and have a big moment at WrestleMania. The former Maryland Terrapin then went on to announce himself as the first person to enter the Battle Royal.

Later on in the night, Apollo Crews appeared on Talking Smack where he announced his participation in the match.

Crews sounded confident of walking away with the victory on his WrestleMania debut.

What’s next?

Only two participants have been named so far for the battle royal. We will have to wait and see who else enters the match, which will take place at WrestleMania on 2nd April 2017.

Sportskeeda’s take

Considering the immense pool of mid-card talent on WWE’s books at the moment, it is baffling that a host of performers will miss out on the match. The company should treat the battle royal as a serious part of WrestleMania going forward and stack the deck with well-known Superstars.

