"How much are you willing to get paid for your dignity?" - Former WWE star Paul Roma criticizes modern-day wrestlers; takes a shot at The New Day (Exclusive)

In a recent interview, former WWE star Paul Roma expressed his concerns with some current-day superstars, especially those who 'humiliate' themselves on-screen. He also took a subtle shot at The New Day during his discussion.

Roma wrestled primarily from the mid-80s to mid-90s. Having worked for both WWE and WCW, he has shared the ring with some of the best stars of the time.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted, Dr. Chris Featherstone sat down with Paul Roma to discuss a number of topics. Roma explained how today's wrestling is different from his time:

"It's really a question of money. How much are you willing to get paid for your dignity? For your respect? In today's day and age, with these wrestlers, most of them look like they were sitting on a barstool and an agent walked in and said "Hey man, you want to become a wrestler" and just threw them in the ring. There's not that group of guys anymore: the Muracos, the Atlases, the Paul Romas and the guys that were chiseled and we had a herd of them. That's what Vince was into. Now, you look at them and you're like 'Where'd they find this guy? In the gutter?' . . . This has nothing to do with their wrestling ability but you have guys that come out blowing horns and trumpets and acting the fool and throwing pancakes. If that's what is paying your bills, god bless you. That's fine but again I don't see that. I'm a person of standard and principals," Roma said.

You can check out the full conversation in the video below, where Roma shares various interesting Hulk Hogan stories and more:

The New Day is one of the most successful groups in WWE history

On top of being the top merch sellers, Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E are three of the most successful superstars in WWE right now. The latter is the WWE Champion, Woods is the reigning King of the Ring, and Kingston serves as his 'hand.'

Do you agree with Paul Roma's comparison of wrestling in different times, or do you have a different opinion? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If you use any quotes from this article, please h/t Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Guess which WWE Superstar is scared of heights? The answer is here.

Edited by Angana Roy