WWE News: Pete Dunne attacks Mark Andrews, while he plays bass on stage at Download Festival

Mark Andrews got some retribution at the end of the altercation and even cut a small promo.

by Riju Dasgupta News 10 Jun 2017, 21:49 IST

The United Kingdom Champion took part in some cross promotion

What’s the story?

We have learned that during NXT’s tour of the Download Festival in the United Kingdom, the UK Champion Pete Dunne attacked popular babyface, Mark Andrews. The two men are set to square off in a few hours.

In case you didn't know...

This is not the first time that NXT has toured the United Kingdom. What makes this time special is that there is a roster filled with UK Talent, right before their weekly WWE Network show takes off. Mark Andrews, in addition to being one of the most flamboyant wrestlers in the world, is also the bassist for English band, Junior. The stage was set to carry out the following angle.

The heart of the matter

At the conclusion of Junior’s set, at the festival, the Bruiserweight Pete Dunne blindsided Mark Andrews leaving him lying on the floor. Not one to take things lying down, Andrews regained his conclusion and dove off the stage, on the United Kingdom Champion. He even cut a promo about the Bruiserweight, promoting their match in only a few hours. Here is a glimpse of their little altercation from the festival:

What’s next?

The two men square off at the Download Festival soon. While Andrews is definitely a popular babyface, it is highly unlikely that the title will change hands at the festival, so soon before the WWE Network show airs.

Author’s take

This is a stroke of genius and a great way to get non-wrestling fans involved in the spectacle that is sports entertainment/professional wrestling. I wish I was watching this match live in the United Kingdom, but will have to settle for Okada vs. Omega on NJPW World, in a few hours.