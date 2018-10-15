WWE News: Pete Dunne breaks huge WWE record

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST News 408 // 15 Oct 2018, 16:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pete Dunne is now the longest reigning Champion of the modern era

What's the story?

Pete Dunne has held the United Kingdom Championship for 513 days today, which means that the British star is now the longest reigning Champion of the modern era since he's now bypassed Asuka's record.

In case you didn't know...

Pete Dunne first lifted the United Kingdom Championship back at NXT Takeover: Chicago in 2017 when he defeated Tyler Bate and has since reigned over the United Kingdom division with an iron fist.

Dunne has fought off all of his challengers over the past year and a half which has most recently included Zack Gibson, Johnny Gargano, and Ricochet. Dunne has also been an active part of the up and coming NXT United Kingdom show which will debut on the WWE Network on Wednesday.

The heart of the matter

Pete Dunne is now the longest reigning Champion of the modern era in WWE since he has been United Kingdom Champion for 513 days, Asuka previously held the record with the NXT Women's Championship that she held for 510 days, but now the record belongs to The Bruiserweight.

There are a number of other Champions for Dunne to catch up to if he is able to continue his reign for a long period of time, but Bruno Sanmartino's record is still almost three times his current record, which means that he is a long way of becoming the longest reigning WWE Champion in history.

What's next?

The WWE United Kingdom show finally has a debut date and will be streaming on the WWE Network ahead of NXT this week, WWE also unveiled United Kingdom Tag Team Championships this week, which shows just how much they have invested in the launch of the brand.

How much longer do you think Dunne will hang onto his Championship? Have your say in the comments section below...