WWE News: Pete Dunne comments on praise from Triple H

Pete Dunne appreciates the nod from the King of Kings.

The Game heavily praised Dunne for his work in the tournament

What's the story?

As revealed in an interview with The Mirror, Pete Dunne has spoken about how "surreal" it was to receive praise for the multi-time World Champion and COO of the WWE Triple H. Dunne was one of the stand-out performers in the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament that took place in Blackpool, England last month.

In case you didn't know...

Dunne was one of the major focal points of the entire tournament, with his attack on Sam Gradwell at the end of the first day making headlines. The Bruiserweight's ruthless attitude led many people to suggest that he was the nailed on favourite, however, despite not lifting the title at the end of the competition he was still the name on everyone's lips.

The heart of the matter

During the interview with The Mirror, Dunne responded to a question regarding HHH's positive comments.

"It was one of those things where at the time, you're in work mode and your mind is on lots of other things. But on reflection, it was absolutely surreal the stuff that Triple H was saying. I was getting loads of tweets from people saying that Shawn Michaels had talked about me on Chris Jericho's podcast and then I got to meet Shawn Michaels when I was over in Florida."

He went on to say, "It was unreal to be around Fit Finlay and William Regal and pick their brains. It's absolutely surreal. But like I say that's on reflection. At the time your head is screwed on and you are ready to work and it all feels more familiar than it should do."

Dunne was considered a favourite in the tournament

What's next?

Dunne recently took part in an NXT taping at Full Sail, however, it seems as if his immediate future is still with the British independent scene. WWE don't appear to have any plans to sign him to a full term deal yet, but given the amount of buzz that the guy is generating it can surely only be a matter of time.

Sportskeeda's take

It's great to see how humble Dunne is because his character in the tournament could lead people to believe that he's quite cocky when in reality that couldn't be further from the truth. The youngster still has a long way to go in this business and we honestly believe that one day, he can break into the main event scene on Monday Night Raw or SmackDown Live.

Who knows, perhaps he'll even become the first ever English WWE Champion. He's certainly talented enough to make it happen, and we are just a few of the many supporters that this guy has gained in the last few months.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com