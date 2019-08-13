WWE News: Pete Dunne makes announcement regarding his future

Pete Dunne

What's the story?

WWE Performance Center recently released a video on Youtube, in which former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne revealed that he has moved to the United States and has officially joined the regular NXT brand on a full-time basis.

In case you didn't know...

Pete Dunne made his debut in the WWE in 2017 as part of the WWE United Kingdom Championship tournament, where he finished as the runner up after losing to Tyler Bate in the final.

He was the biggest star of the NXT UK brand even before it got its weekly show. He made several appearances at NXT and even showed up on Raw in November 2017, defeating Enzo Amore.

When NXT UK was launched in 2018, the Cruiserweight became the face of the company and attracted many viewers during the brand's initial days. He also holds the record for the being the longest-reigning WWE United Kingdom Champion with his reign lasting 685 days.

His most recent appearance was at NXT TakeOver: Toronto where he lost the triple threat match for the NXT North American Championship, a match that also involved Velveteen Dream and Rodrick Strong.

The heart of the matter...

In the WWE Performance Center video, Pete Dunne revealed that he has officially joined the regular NXT brand and has shifted to Orlando. He said:

For me, this all feels like a fresh start. So even though I’ve been a part of the NXT brand before, and I’ve done it alongside NXT UK, and we kick-started that. I had a lot of goals within the UK, but now this is my focus. So it feels like this brand new fresh start. (Thanks to LWOPS for transcription)

It would appear that other NXT UK stars would also be joining NXT as Dunne mentioned that Tyler Bate would be making his way to the brand a little later.

What's next?

With Pete Dunne joining the NXT brand on a full-time basis, the doors to several dream matches have opened up. Thus, it would be interesting to see how he proceeds from here.