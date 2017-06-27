WWE News: Pete Dunne reveals how he got into the WWE

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with the Card Subject To Change podcast, Pete Dunne revealed how a phone call from William Regal eventually led him to get into the WWE.

The reigning WWE United Kingdom Champion also spoke about his title-winning performance at NXT Takeover: Chicago, adding that it took a while for him to realise how good of a performance he put on against Tyler Bate at the event.

In case you didn’t know...

Pete Dunne, whose real name is Peter Thomas England, has competed in the sport of professional wrestling since 2007. The 23-year-old, who started off in the sport as a teenager, signed with WWE last year and has been performing for the promotion since January of this year.

The heart of the matter

Pete Dunne revealed that he was a huge fan of AJ Styles and similar performers, besides adding that he spent several years trying to mimic their style. He asserted that he’d also watch popular English-style wrestlers such as William Regal and Finlay, in order to add a bit of British style into his wrestling.

Additionally, Dunne once again stated his interest to compete against Brock Lesnar, and revealed how he got into WWE-

“It’s brilliant. I have him to thank for getting me here in the first place. I kept getting missed calls from a number that I didn’t recognise, and the third time I realised it said Stamford, Connecticut. So I answer and it was (William) Regal, completely out of the blue and he said he was in England, and wanted to come and watch me wrestle on that show in Mansfield. So instantly, my motivation went through the roof. So I met him there, he watched my match and he really liked it. He set me up a tryout in November. And here we are now.”

What’s next?

Pete Dunne presently holds the WWE UK Championship and is scheduled to defend his belt on July 29th against the winner of the upcoming number-1 contender match between Wolfgang and BT Gunn.

Author’s take

Pete Dunne is extremely young and has the potential to be a huge star in the WWE. I fully expect to see Dunne on the WWE main roster within the next 3-4 years.

