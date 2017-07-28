WWE News: Pete Dunne's dream match would be against Neville

The Bruiserweight wants a shot at the King Of The Cruiserweights...

by Jeremy Bennett News 28 Jul 2017

The "Bruiserweight" Pete Dunne has been WWE UK Champion since May 2017...

What's the story?

The WWE United Kingdom Champion, Pete Dunne, recently spoke with the Gorilla Position show to talk about a range of topics. TalkSport.com provided the report on this interview where Dunne revealed that he wanted to work with Neville.

In case you didn't know...

Pete Dunne defeated Tyler Bate to win the WWE United Kingdom Championship at NXT Takeover: Chicago this past May. In a recent article by WWE.com, this encounter was ranked as the best match so far in 2017.

The heart of the matter

Talk Sport asked Dunne about 205 Live and if we could see the "Bruiserweight" in a chase for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. Dunne said he loved the underground feel of 205 Live and mentioned that he already had some good friends on the roster in Noam Dar and Jack Gallagher.

His dream match would be against the current champion (and king) of the Cruiserweights, Neville. Dunne also expanded on the potential of facing Neville down the road.

"Then one of my dream matches would be to go against Neville, so I’d like to do that at some point. It’s definitely something I want to do on the way. I hope so and I hope I get the chance to do so. Especially with the added bonus of having the UK Title and the Cruiserweight Title and obviously him being British too, I think it could be a really interesting match-up. Hopefully somewhere down the line if the UK show happens and his run continues then it could happen."

What's next?

For the first time at an independent promotion (Insane Championship Wrestling), there will be a defence of the WWE United Kingdom Championship. Dunne will put his title on the line against Trent Seven, Wolfgang, and BT Gunn.

Author's take

Since the wrestlers in the WWE UK division are not seen on WWE television that often, I would love to see some of them invade 205 Live. Before coming to the WWE, Neville was one of the hottest free agents along with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Finn Balor, so an encounter between him and Trent Seven would certainly be a dream match for the purists.

