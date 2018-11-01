WWE News: Pete Dunne set to defend the WWE UK Championship on NXT UK

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 54 // 01 Nov 2018, 05:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Is Dunne on the verge of losing his title?

What's the story?

On this week's episode of WWE NXT UK, a mouthwatering UK Championship match between Pete Dunne and Danny Burch would be confirmed as both men are now set to square off against each other next week.

In case you didn't know...

Having made his WWE debut during the inaugural WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament, Pete Dunne made history last year by becoming only the second ever man to win the WWE UK Championship when he defeated Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago to win the title.

Dunne since then has gone on to defend his championship against some top names in the business including the likes of Roderick Strong, Zack Gibson, and several other top stars from the Indie Circuit and has compiled a total of 25 total title defenses under his belt. Outside of the WWE, The Bruiserweight has been competing for some of the most respectable Independent promotions in the world, most notably for Progress Wrestling, Defy Wrestling, and OTT Wrestling.

The heart of the matter

On this week's episode of NXT, it was confirmed that WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne will be defending his title once again next week, as he gets set to square off in a highly anticipated clash against Danny Burch.

Having scored an impressive win over Sam Gradwell on this week's edition of NXT UK, Burch went on to cut a very passionate promo about his career, as he asked for a match against Pete Dunne and wanted a shot at the WWE UK Championship. Burch eventually received his title match against Dunne, as the latter now prepares himself to defend his title within a weeks' time on NXT UK.

What's next?

As aforementioned, Pete Dunne will defend his WWE UK Championship next week in what promises to be an absolutely outstanding singles match. Is Dunne finally on the verge of losing his title? Let us know below in the comments!