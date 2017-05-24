WWE News: Petition started to assist pro wrestling in YouTube controversy

YouTube's new privacy policy has put wrestling content on YouTube in jeopardy.

Monetization for wrestling content on YouTube has seen a sharp decline

What’s the story?

A Facebook page has started a petition with the aim to remove professional wrestling from YouTube’s offensive content list. The movement has been put in place by Heelbook, with nearly 800 fans already signing despite it being up for less than 24 hours.

In case you didn’t know...

Over the last few weeks and months, YouTube has been cracking down on what kind of videos are monetized on their site. This has been done due to many sponsors pulling out of sponsoring clips on YouTube because some of them contained hate speech, which is considered to be a big problem for them.

The heart of the matter

The new YouTube policy has unfortunately affected pro wrestling in a big way and more specifically shows like WCPW (What Culture Pro Wrestling).

The indie promotion has been forced to cancel their upcoming tapings of WCPW Loaded, providing an example of how a video they uploaded that received over 1,000,000 views only earned them $43.

Heelbook, the amusing Facebook page, posted the following in the ‘my wish’ section of the petition.

“I think it's only a matter of time until YouTube realises pro wrestling is NOT inappropriate content. Their changes are, after all, a work in progress. But why wait? Why wait when wrestling promotions are feeling the crunch RIGHT NOW? Why don't we just take the question to YouTube. RIGHT NOW.”

What’s next?

It’s likely that the petition will continue to gain momentum, with many fans already expressing their outrage at this issue. WCPW as a promotion has a large audience even though they’ve only been in business for a year or so, which makes it all the more likely that YouTube will alter their policy in the near future.

Author’s take

This is a great movement and we here at Sportskeeda support it 100%. If you wish to sign the petition yourself, then please click here.