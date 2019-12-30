WWE News: Peyton Royce reveals in-ring names she almost went with

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, The IIconics

WWE Superstar and one half of The IIconics, Peyton Royce recently did a lengthy Q&A session on her official Twitter handle. In response to a fan question about the origins of her name, Royce revealed the names she almost got before going with her current in-ring name.

Royce stated that she got a list consisting of a bunch of names that she could choose from, and the only name that she found worth using was "Ruby Ryan". She then considered going with Ruby Royce, but since she wanted 'Peyton' to be a part of her name, she made a request to the higher-ups, and the same was granted. Check out Peyton's response below:

Well I got a list of names & the only one I liked was ‘Ruby Ryan’. I didn’t like Ryan (although I do now) so I tried to come up with another last name which is were I liked Ruby Royce. But I really wanted ‘Peyton’ so I asked again for that & got them both! 😁☺️ — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) December 30, 2019

Royce answered a long string of other questions during the session. She expressed interest in having a feud with Chelsea Green. It should be noted that Green made her debut on the main roster recently on the Christmas special taping of Monday Night RAW, in a losing effort against Charlotte Flair. Royce also revealed that her favorite opponents are Ruby Riott, Ember Moon, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. She added that her dream tag team opponents are The Bella Twins and Michelle McCool & Layla.