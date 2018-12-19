×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Injury update on Braun Strowman

Matthew Serocki
ANALYST
News
1.32K   //    19 Dec 2018, 04:30 IST

The Monster Among Men is slowly making his way back to being cleared
The Monster Among Men is slowly making his way back to being cleared

What's the story?

Braun Strowman showed up for his match with Baron Corbin at TLC with his right arm in a sling.

Strowman didn't appear on Raw last night, but apparently did so on the pre-taped episode of Raw for Christmas Eve next week. Wrestlingnews.co provided a photo from the event showing that Strowman's arm was no longer in a sling, but taped up instead.


In case you missed it...

Strowman was battling against the corrupt regime of previous Raw GM Baron Corbin.

Corbin helped cost Strowman a chance at winning the Universal Title at Crown Jewel. He then proceeded to attack Strowman on a following episode of Raw and was aided by Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. The men brutalized Strowman's arm and Corbin slammed it between two steel steps.

The attack was meant to write Strowman off TV so that he could receive elbow surgery. He did return in time at TLC to 'pin' Corbin after the Lone Wolf had been legally attacked by Finn Balor, Chad Gable, Bobby Roode, Heath Slater, Apollo Crews and Kurt Angle.

His arm was in a sling during the altercation and he obviously wasn't cleared for action. Since he won the match with Corbin, he will receive his Universal Title match with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.


The heart of the matter

Strowman didn't appear on Raw last night but had a segment with Paul Heyman taped for next Monday's Christmas Eve addition of Raw.

Wrestlingnews.co revealed a photo of Braun without his sling that was tweeted by Zach Browne:

Although hard to make out, Braun (in middle right area) is without his sling
Although hard to make out, Braun (in
middle
right area) is without his sling
Advertisement

Heyman and Strowman were attempting to hype the upcoming Royal Rumble match between Strowman and Lesnar.


What's next?

Since this picture is actually a spoiler for next week's episode, we have to wait for Raw next week for the men to have their segment.

If Braun continues his positive recovery, then the match between the two monsters should go on as planned at the Royal Rumble.

The Rumble is over a month away, so it should provide a decent amount of time for Strowman to recovery from his elbow surgery.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Braun Strowman
Matthew Serocki
ANALYST
Braun Strowman News: Major Update On The WWE Superstar's...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Braun Strowman suffers potentially serious...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumour Mill: Braun Strowman set to appear on Monday...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Braun Strowman suffers eye injury on RAW
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Braun Storwman Injury Update 
RELATED STORY
3 Possible Reasons Why Braun Strowman isn’t Getting the...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Huge update on Kevin Owens' injury and...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Braun Strowman unlikely to compete at TLC
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Braun Strowman issues emotional statement on...
RELATED STORY
Braun Strowman News: The Monster Among Men provides an...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us