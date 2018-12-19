WWE News: Injury update on Braun Strowman

The Monster Among Men is slowly making his way back to being cleared

What's the story?

Braun Strowman showed up for his match with Baron Corbin at TLC with his right arm in a sling.

Strowman didn't appear on Raw last night, but apparently did so on the pre-taped episode of Raw for Christmas Eve next week. Wrestlingnews.co provided a photo from the event showing that Strowman's arm was no longer in a sling, but taped up instead.

Strowman was battling against the corrupt regime of previous Raw GM Baron Corbin.

Corbin helped cost Strowman a chance at winning the Universal Title at Crown Jewel. He then proceeded to attack Strowman on a following episode of Raw and was aided by Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre. The men brutalized Strowman's arm and Corbin slammed it between two steel steps.

The attack was meant to write Strowman off TV so that he could receive elbow surgery. He did return in time at TLC to 'pin' Corbin after the Lone Wolf had been legally attacked by Finn Balor, Chad Gable, Bobby Roode, Heath Slater, Apollo Crews and Kurt Angle.

His arm was in a sling during the altercation and he obviously wasn't cleared for action. Since he won the match with Corbin, he will receive his Universal Title match with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.

The heart of the matter

Strowman didn't appear on Raw last night but had a segment with Paul Heyman taped for next Monday's Christmas Eve addition of Raw.

Wrestlingnews.co revealed a photo of Braun without his sling that was tweeted by Zach Browne:

Although hard to make out, Braun (in middle right area) is without his sling

Heyman and Strowman were attempting to hype the upcoming Royal Rumble match between Strowman and Lesnar.

What's next?

Since this picture is actually a spoiler for next week's episode, we have to wait for Raw next week for the men to have their segment.

If Braun continues his positive recovery, then the match between the two monsters should go on as planned at the Royal Rumble.

The Rumble is over a month away, so it should provide a decent amount of time for Strowman to recovery from his elbow surgery.

