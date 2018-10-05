×
WWE News: [Photos] Sneak peek at the stage setup for WWE Super Show-Down

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
News
310   //    05 Oct 2018, 14:33 IST

The stage is set, the world awaits
The stage is set, the world awaits

What's the story?

WWE Super Show-Down takes place this Saturday, October 6 from Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. With just hours to go for the show, the images of the arena and it's stage have started doing the rounds.

I thank Cagesideseats for the input.

In case you didn't know...

WWE announced a few months ago that it will host a super show in Australia which may be called a show or a pay-per-view in its own right. The company has also set up some amazing matches for the show including the 'Last Time Ever' match between The Undertaker and Triple H. With so many matches and speculations underway this show is anticipated by fans.

The heart of the matter

WWE is known for hosting some great shows outside the United States, which include their show in Japan, and also a show in Dubai last year. The company will appear again in Saudi Arabia this November, and in an attempt to build up feuds and matches for the first ever 'Crown Jewel' event in Saudi Arabia, this show could serve as the launching pad.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

We have seen the WWE set up some great stages during international tours, but this one doesn't match the expectations. Here are some tweets that shall give you a close look of what the stage looks like:


The images and video alone are enough to entice fans for the show happening this Saturday and with so many matches on the card, anything is possible.

What's next?

WWE would try to set up the matches for the Crown Jewel event from here, and we may see some of the best names in the business return for a one night.


