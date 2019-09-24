WWE News: Popular faction debuts new theme music on RAW

The OC have been dominant on RAW

The Viking Raiders took on the team of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson on WWE Raw, tonight. Before the match could begin, however, the group they're a part of along with United States Champion AJ Styles - The OC - debuted a brand new entrance theme.

Bathed in red light, the three former New Japan Pro Wrestling Stars headed to the ring to the dulcet tones of a variation of Pachelbel's Canon in D and.... no, wait, it was heavy metal.

More than likely it's just new music for the OC tag team, and Styles won't be changing his own individual theme music any time soon. We'll be sure one way or another when AJ heads to the ring for whatever his next match is.

Twitter's reaction to the new theme music has been... well... varied.

And now we get #TheOC (@LukeGallowsWWE and @KarlAndersonWWE with US Champion @AJStylesOrg) vs The #VikingRaiders (@Ivar_WWE and @Erik_WWE)



I have to say wasn’t expecting the change of theme song for the OC but I’m not mad at it it’s pretty good



Let’s see how this match is#RAW — Phil Ouimette (@ouimette_philip) September 24, 2019

The OC new theme is a banger. #RAW — Hollywood Holguin (@HollywoodHOLG) September 24, 2019

The only entrance music I will accept for the OC, is "California" by Phantom Planet @phantomplanet #WWE #Raw — Jonesey (@The_moyo) September 24, 2019

WWE Games when then see that the OC got a new theme #RAW pic.twitter.com/bSTjy45x3e — Isaiah (@isaiassuazo223) September 24, 2019

There were plenty of other Twitter users who didn't care for the new theme music, but, um... they used some colorful language that we can't really post here. You can probably guess what they said. You could also, you know, look for yourself on Twitter. That's a thing.

Sadly, despite the new theme music, The OC weren't able to pick up the win against the former NXT Tag Team Champions, but new theme music certainly seems like a nice gesture from WWE in an effort to keep the team in the company. With All Elite Wrestling debuting their show on TNT in less than two weeks, the upstart rival promotion has been a pretty enticing destination for WWE talent that might not the particular happy with their current positions.

One loss isn't necessarily a sign of WWE losing faith in the OC, of course, and chances are we'll probably see some other interesting changes to the group over the week.

