WWE News: Popular WWE couple announces the arrival of their first child 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
371   //    19 May 2019, 03:13 IST

JoJo Offerman and Bray Wyatt announced the arrival of their son
JoJo Offerman and Bray Wyatt announced the arrival of their son

What's the story?

Bray Wyatt and JoJo Offerman have been a popular couple over the past few years and today the couple announced publicly that their first child, a son, named Knash has arrived.

In case you didn't know...

Bray Wyatt and JoJo Offerman have been in a private relationship over the past few years, a relationship that they have tried to keep away from the public eye after the controversy of the beginning of their relationship.

Offerman and Wyatt missed a number of months of WWE TV from October last year since Offerman wasn't seen as the company's main announcer following Evolution which was seen as strange but the only explanation that was given was that the former Total Divas star was dealing with a deeply personal issue.

The heart of the matter

Bray Wyatt and JoJo announced that they were expecting their first child, a son that was due to be born in June on Instagram last month which was the reason why both Wyatt and Offerman had been given an extended amount of time away from WWE TV.

Bray Wyatt and JoJo were expecting their son to arrive next month but the former Wyatt Family leader announced on his Twitter account today that the couple had welcomed their son, Knash.

What's next?

Wyatt has already returned to WWE TV with his Firefly Funhouse and has become one of the best parts of WWE TV over the past few weeks. It appears that he could become an interesting star in the coming weeks, whilst his girlfriends WWE future remains unclear since it is unknown as to whether or not she is looking to make her WWE return when her leave from the company comes to an end.

Everyone here at Sportskeeda offers their congratulations to the couple on the birth of their first child.

Bray Wyatt
