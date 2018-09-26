WWE News: Popular WWE Personality shaved Dean Ambrose's hair off

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.37K // 26 Sep 2018, 17:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Shield is taking over yet again.

What’s the story?

Jim Ross was joined by Renee Young on his podcast, The Jim Ross Report and the newly appointed Raw commentator was expectedly questioned about her husband Dean Ambrose. Young was asked about Ambrose’s new look and more specifically, about his new hairstyle.

As disclosed in the conversation, she was indeed the person who shaved the Lunatic Fringe’s hair off with more details about the same were also revealed.

In case you didn’t know…

Dean Ambrose made his WWE return last month after a lengthy injury layoff. Ambrose was out of action owing to a triceps injury and was initially scheduled to be on the sidelines for 9 months. However, the former WWE Champion returned in 8 months to save Seth Rollins from a beatdown on an episode of Raw.

Ever since then, Ambrose has seamlessly settled into the scheme of things and will team up with his Shield brothers to take on Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman on October 6th at WWE Super Showdown in Melbourne.

As for Renee Young, the 33-year-old coincidentally made her commentary debut on the episode in which Ambrose was reintroduced on WWE TV. She has done an admirable job and seems set to continue in her new role for the foreseeable future.

The heart of the matter

While talking about Ambrose’s new look, Young was quick to admit that her husband’s hair was something that needed to be addressed for a long time. She began by highlighting the efforts put in by Ambrose to bulk up and stated that she could see the hard work pay off as she spent a lot of time with him.

Young revealed that Ambrose always wondered how he’d look with his hair shaved off and she figured this would have been the right time for him to experiment with his look as he was not supposed to be on TV for a while.

“He always wanted to just see what he would look like with his head shaved, so I was like, 'well, you're not going to be on TV for a little while, so let's do it!' We went into the backyard and I shaved all of his hair off! As I have the razor ready for him, he was like, 'uh, I don't know if I should do this!' And I was like, 'I'm already like a stroke into it. It's too late. The hair's coming off,'" said Young.

What’s next?

Well, we’re glad she convinced Ambrose to shave his hair off as he looks menacing in his new avatar. It will all make even more sense the day he turns heel as everything about his currently screams ‘top bad guy!’