WWE News: Popular WWE star spotted hanging out with Bullet Club member

Karl Anderson (left) during a match against John Cena on Raw

What's the story?

Former Raw Tag Team Champions, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson weren't a part of last night's Money in the Bank pay-per-view and having taken time off for the weekend, Anderson was spotted with a familiar face, a superstar with whom he has been good friends with for years now.

In case you didn't know...

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows initially arrived in the WWE back in 2016 following a run with both New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor as well. As part of NJPW and ROH, Anderson and Gallows represented the Bullet Club faction as the group's mainstay heavyweight tag team.

Popularly known as The Good Brothers, Anderson and Gallows won the IWGP Tag Team Championships on three different occasions and brought some massive amount of success to the Bullet Club during their tenure with the group.

The heart of the matter

The Bullet Club was initially formed in 2013 by Finn Balor (then known as Prince Devitt), as the man is formerly known as 'The Real Rock 'N' Rolla) started off a revolution by creating the BC with fellow group originators Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, and Karl Anderson.

Anderson, who throughout his tenure with the BC, has been a vital member of the group and rather acted as the recruiter of the group, bringing in the likes of Kenny Omega to the Bullet Club. Similarly, Tama Tonga has been portraying the similar role following Anderson's departure as he brought in the likes of Taiji Ishimori and Jay White to the Bullet Club.

With Anderson being left off from the Money in the Bank card, 'The Machine Gun' apparently decided to take some time off and catch up with Tonga, as the two were spotted hanging out together and also shared the following photo on social media as well.

What's next?

Anderson and Gallows are currently a part of the Raw roster but aren't really doing much on WWE TV. Tama, on the other hand, is the current IWGP and ROH Tag Team Champion with his brother Tanga Loa and has been killing it in both NJPW and ROH as part of The Guerrillas of Destiny and The Bullet Club as well.