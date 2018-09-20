WWE News: Positive Jeff Hardy update following Hell in a Cell injury

Jeff Hardy was stretchered out of the arena on Sunday night

Jeff Hardy took a sickening bump through a table at Hell in a Cell on Sunday night, but The Enigma is already back in action after less than a day off.

Hardy stepped into his first Hell in a Cell match on Sunday night as he hoped to end what has been a vicious feud between himself and Randy Orton. This obviously didn't go to plan since he went crashing through a table from the roof of the cage and Orton was then able to capitalise and pick up the win.

Hardy was then stretchered out of the arena before WWE gave an update that the former United States Champion was "coughing up blood" when he arrived at the medical facility on Sunday night but later left alone on Monday morning.

Jeff Hardy wasn't part of SmackDown Live this past week as Randy Orton stated that he was looking for more victims and since Hardy was selling the injuries that he gained inside Satan's Structure.

Despite WWE giving a brief update to Hardy's medical condition, the former World Champion is reported to have been working all WWE Live events this past week and is scheduled to be part of all events this weekend too.

Jeff Hardy reportedly teamed with AJ Styles and R-Truth to take on the team of Samoa Joe, Randy Orton, and Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event of WWE's live event in Oklahoma on Monday night which means that Hardy is physically fit outside of WWE storylines.

Jeff Hardy will continue to work WWE live events leading into this weekend, but when it comes to a return to WWE TV, these details are currently unknown.

Do you think WWE went over the top with his storyline injury? Have your say in the comments section below...