WWE News: Possible bad news regarding a rumored WWE return

Will Hulkamania ever run wild again?

Looks like the two sides are still far apart.

WWE officials recently conducted a poll in which fans were asked to select their top 10 WWE and NXT legends.

In 2014, Hulk Hogan made his WWE return in front of a stunned Green Bay crowd on Monday Night RAW. Over the next few months, Hogan would travel the world, pushing the WWE Network, as well as making numerous guest appearances on WWE television.

In mid-2015, an audio recording leaked, which contained Hogan making some racially insensitive remarks. Due to the nature of the remarks made, WWE officials decided to terminate Hogan's contract effectively July 24, 2015.

There was recently a survey conducted by WWE which asked fans from the WWE Universe to make their selections for the top 10 WWE and NXT legends. Some of the names available to vote for included Shawn Michaels, Undertaker, Goldberg, Roddy Piper, Randy Savage and even Goldberg, just to name a few.

However, there was one significant name not listed and not available for voting in this survey. That name was indeed Hulk Hogan.

It's also worth mentioning that WWE's website has even removed Hulk Hogan from their alumni section, as well as their Hall of Fame section. It seems that WWE officials are still attempting to completely remove all mention of Hogan altogether and essentially continue distancing themselves from all things Hulkamania.

Hulk Hogan recently opened his second beach shop, the new one is in Orlando. Hogan's first beach shop is in Clearwater Beach. Hogan regularly holds special events, parties and autograph signings. To keep up with his upcoming schedule of events, visit hulkhogan.com for all the latest.

This is sincerely an unfortunate situation all the way around. While I completely understand why WWE released Hogan in 2015, I also believe that there has been enough time elapsed for forgiveness.

Hulk Hogan made some deplorable remarks roughly a decade ago and he deserved the criticism that followed. However, Hogan has never denied responsibility and has expressed his remorse over and over again.

The bottom line is simple- Hulk Hogan belongs in the WWE. He is the most recognizable figure in wrestling and even non-wrestling fans know who he is.

Hogan isn't trying to come back to take a title, he merely needs to come back in order to have an opportunity to formally apologize to the WWE Universe, in a WWE ring and to complete his storied career with the company that he helped build.